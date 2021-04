The Windsor Police Service is putting out a call to the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Marie Bondy was last seen on April 17 in Windsor and police are concerned for the 74-year-old's safety.

Police believe she may be heading to Timmins using "back roads".

Bondy drives a 2009 Pontiac Montana Van modified for wheelchair use with the Ontario plate BNVF 682.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.