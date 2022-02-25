City police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Windsor Police Service is hoping the public can help in tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

The incident occurred at a convenience store in the 4600-block of Seminole St. on February 15 at around 5am.

Officers were told a female suspect entered the store with a firearm and, while no injuries are reported, she was able to make off with a quantity of cash and other items.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage which shows the woman meeting up with a man in the 4300-block of Seminole following the robbery.

The female suspect is described as white with a thin build, wearing a black jacket with a blue jacket underneath, grey backpack, gloves and a black face mask — she is considered armed and dangerous.

The male party is described as white with a medium build, dark coloured jacket with fur hood, dark coloured pants and black shoes.

Investigators are asking residents with in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.