City Police Searching for Missing Man

AM800-NEWS-missing-Justin-Brouillard-August-10-2021

The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public for help in tracking down a missing man.

Justin Brouillard was last seen the morning of August 10.

The 19-year-old is described as a white male, standing 6'0" tall, weighing 195lbs with an athletic build.

He was wearing grey shorts, white shoes, and a v-neck t-shirt.

Brouillard was last seen driving a blue Chevy Equinox with the license plate BYDT385.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

