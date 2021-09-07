City police searching for missing woman

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing woman.

Jessica Dominix was last seen on September 1 in the area of McDougall St. and Elliott St. in downtown Windsor.

The 31-year-old is described as standing 5'5", weighing 146 pounds with a small build and long brown hair.

According to police, she has tattoos on right upper arm, right hand and left middle finger.

Police and family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police.