City police searching for suspect after shots fired in south Windsor

City police are looking to track down a suspect following a shots fired call in south Windsor.

Just after midnight Saturday, officers were called to the 4200-block of Longfellow Ave for a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area with police finding several shell casings at the scene.

An investigation led police to a silver sports car seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The car was stopped at gun point and officers discovered damage believed to be caused by a bullet.

No injuries are reported, but the suspect shooter or shooters remain at large.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and are asking residents in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.