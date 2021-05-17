City Police Searching for Two Home Invasion Suspects

Windsor police are on the lookout for two of four suspects connected to a home invasion near Jackson Park.

Officers were called to a house in the 400-block of Logan Ave Sunday around noon and arrived to find a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed four suspects had forced their way into the home and assaulted the male victim — they then fled the area in a black Range Rover, blue Mercedes and white Range Rover.

Officers tracked the vehicles down at a home in the 2100-block of Dominion Blvd., but the white Range Rover and blue Mercedes escaped before police arrived.

A 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Windsor, were arrested while two unknown male suspects remain at large.

The Major Crimes branch continues to investigate and is asking residents with video surveillance in the 400-block of Logan Ave and 2100-block of Dominion Blvd. to check their footage for any suspicious activity.



Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.