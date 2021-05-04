City Police Seeking Public's Help in Tracking Down Mural Vandal

Windsor police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those responsible for damaging a heritage mural in Sandwich Town.

On Friday, police received information a mural dedicated to Howard Watkins, Canada's second African-Canadian detective, had been defaced with blue spray paint.

The mural is located in Paterson Park in the 3000-block of Sandwich St.

The Morality Unit is investigating and asking residents and businesses in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.