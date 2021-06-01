City Police Seeking Victims of Indecent Act on Cypher Systems Greenway

The Windsor police Amherstburg detachment is investigating following an indecent act on a local walking trail.

At 8:30am on Saturday, May 29, officers were called to the Cypher Systems Group Greenway and arrived to find a man claiming an unknown male exposed himself while walking on the trail.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect nearby and, through further investigation, officers believe there may be more victims.

A 22-year-old man from Amherstburg has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

Anyone with more information or who may have been a victim as well is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.