City Police Seeking Witnesses Following Crash

The Windsor Police Service is looking for witnesses following a two vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

At around 2:15am, officers were called to the intersection of Elliott St. E. and Howard Ave for a collision involving a black Ford Mustang and grey Dodge Caravan.

According to police, the man driving the Mustang and a man and woman in the van were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, the 27-year-old driver of the Mustang was charged with impaired driving.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking those with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for possible evidence.