City Police Seize Loaded Handgun and Drugs

AM800-NEWS-Windsor-Police-Drugs-and-Guns-Unit-bust-November-24-2020

A loaded handgun and a large quantity of illicit drugs are off the streets following a Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit seizure.

A suspect and two homes were identified through an investigation that began in October.

On Tuesday, a male suspect was arrested in the 800-block of Campbell Ave and found to be in possession of drugs and a large quantity of cash.

As a result, residences in the 500-block of Sandison St. and the 300-block of Church St. were searched as well revealing more drugs and a loaded handgun.

In total, $17,000 in cash, 291 grams of fentanyl, 353 grams of cocaine and nine grams of crack cocaine were seized with an estimated street value of $154,000.

Ernest Gyamfy, 25, of Windsor, is facing a long list of drug and gun related charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Windsor police of Crime Stoppers.

