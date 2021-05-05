City Police Take Pair of Sawed Off Shotguns Off the Street
A pair of Windsor residents are facing a long list of charges following a bust by the Windsor police Drugs and Guns Unit.
An investigation was launched last month and on Tuesday officers executed search warrant at a home in the 300-block of Glengarry Ave.
The search turned up two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition and a prohibited weapon in the form of a spring assisted knife.
A 45-year-old man and 45-year-old woman have been charged with several offences including two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.