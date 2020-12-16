City Police Use Taser Following Dangerous Driving Incident

A dangerous driving incident in the downtown core has resulted in a number of charges for a Windsor man.

On Tuesday morning just after 4am, patrol officers spotted a vehicle being driven erratically in the 2000-block of Ouellette Ave — the driver then lost control hitting a stop sign at the corner of Ouellette and Edinborough St.

When police approached the vehicle and told the male driver he was under arrest he began resist resulting in officers using a taser to gain control of the situation.

A search of the vehicle revealed ammunition, a knife and a rifle barrel.

As a result, 38-year-old Michael Jackson has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, breach of probation and two counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.