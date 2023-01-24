City preparing for expected snowfall on Wednesday

The City of Windsor is preparing for a winter storm that's going to impact the roads.

Phong Nguy, Director of Operations for the City of Windsor, says all the trucks are ready to go to clear the roads and the salt trucks are full.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow, heavy at times, beginning Wednesday morning.

Five to 10 centimetres is expected, with periods of snow into Wednesday evening and not ending until Thursday morning.

The national weather service says up to 20 cm is possible in some areas with reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow will also make travel difficult.

Nguy is asking that anyone commuting be very, very careful, especially around the plows.

"Give us a little bit of room and again just be cautious, especially tomorrow, it's going to be wet and slushy so it is slippery," he says.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex ahead of the winter storm.

Remember to stay tuned to AM800 for all the latest weather and road information.