City projecting $18.1-million deficit due to COVID-19 related expenses

The City of Windsor is now projecting a deficit of $18.1-million by the end of the year due to COVID-19 related expenses.

The figure is contained in the 2021 Third Quarter Operating Budget Variance Report, which is going to City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The projected deficit includes a $1.7-million deficit at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, a $2.9-million deficit projected at Windsor International Airport, and a projected $13.4-million deficit for municipal operations, which includes $5.5-million in expenses incurred to handle a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in February of 2022.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and Windsor Airport both faced decreased use due to travel restrictions during the pandemic, which in turn impacted revenue.

Joe Mancina, Chief Financial Officer and City Treasurer, says they have seen some improvements since the 2nd quarter deficit projections.

"At the end of the 2nd quarter we were projecting with COVID-related impacts to the end of the year in the range of a $21-million deficit. So we have seen some improvement when you factor everything in, we're down to $18.1-million through mitigation of expenditures and senior level grants we've received, we've been able to bring that down somewhat," he says.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and City Council have been urging the upper levels of government to provide funding to offset the $5.5-million in costs incurred during the February blockade, mostly for policing expenses during the week long protest, but have yet to receive any indication that funding will be provided.

Mancina says they remain hopeful that senior levels of government will come to the table and assist the municipality.

"The other element is the transit side of things, we've got about $2.3-million deficit related to COVID and there has been some indication of additional transit relief funding coming our way," he says. "So we're just waiting for those formal announcements to be able to offset those costs."

Windsor City Council meets Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.