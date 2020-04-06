City Reaches Agreement to Deploy Municipal Staff in Response to COVID-19

250 City of Windsor workers are being re-deployed in response to COVID-19.

Following the signing of an agreement, administration is now working to implement the staffing plan across both CUPE Local 82 and CUPE Local 543 membership.

Speaking on The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s glad to have people back on the job but says it’s vital to be able to redeploy them outside of their regular duties.

“Whether it’s filling hand sanitizer bottles for Hiram Walker, whether it’s processing property tax deferral requests, I mean we’ve got over 10,000 cheques that need to be issued for the transit rebate program, whatever is is we need them to do that’s reasonable and fair,” says Dilkens.

Specific roles and functions are being finalized over the next few days. Examples of community service roles that recalled employees will now be paid to undertake include: Supporting the ongoing delivery and distribution of Hiram-Walker produced hand sanitizer to priority locations across the City of Windsor;

Deployment to the Unemployed Help Centre to support community projects;

Assigned work with Meals-on-Wheels and other meal-provision organizations;

Enhanced cleaning at City Hall facilities, which are closed to the public, but operating with a reduced staff complement; and

Working at Huron Lodge to increase the screening of staff, dietary support for residents and increased cleaning capacity.

Dilkens says these are public workers who are here to serve the public, so he’s glad an agreement has been reached.

“Them sitting at home thinking ‘gosh I could help right now, I could be useful,’ and sort of being idled unnecessarily, I don’t think It’s something that most of their staff wanted so I’m glad that they signed the agreement.”

It was announced April 1st that the City of Windsor was laying off 541 employees because of COVID-19 while 250 that had previously been laid off would be recalled and re-deployed to priority tasks, taking special care to adhere to social distancing requirements.