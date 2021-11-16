City reaches deal to operate and maintain Gateway Park

The City of Windsor has reached an agreement with the Detroit River Tunnel Company on a 99-year licence to operate and maintain Gateway Park.

The licence agreement took effect Nov. 9 and authorizes the City to immediately take an active role in managing the naturalized park, which is located above the CP tunnel that runs parallel to Cameron Avenue, bordering the City's west side.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says maintenance work by Parks staff is expected to begin this month to clean up the site and raise the site to the same standards as all public parks in Windsor.

Ward Three Councillor Rino Bortolin says it represents a connecting point.

"This is a connection between wards two and three, this is going to connect the riverfront all the way up to Wyandotte Street. It will be an ability to connect people to nature and in this area of town there are very few green spaces in the immediate areas," he says.

The Detroit River Tunnel Company retains full ownership of the land and will pay the City $300,000 to assist with maintenance costs.

This payment includes a one-time transfer of $100,000, followed by an annual disbursement of $20,000 for the next 10 years.

The rail company will also pay $40,000 for easement rights to the City's property located about 40 feet underground.

Council has committed $700,000 toward the park's revitalization as part of its $1.6-billion pledge over the next 10 years to fund capital improvements that raise the quality of life for residents.

In addition to site cleanup and landscape restoration, council's investment will support adding the following new features to provide visitors with a safe, accessible and enjoyable experience:

-A fully accessible asphalt multi-use trail and access ramps

- Park signage, trailhead signage, wayfinding signage and Global Positioning System (GPS) location signage

- Modern park benches, and garbage and recycling containers

- Park lights

As a linear property, Gateway Park begins at Riverside Drive and runs nearly 1 kilometre south to Wyandotte Street. It is between 50 to 70 metres wide and bordered on each side by a thick overgrowth of diverse plants and trees. A row of Japanese cherry blossoms, donated in 2002 by the Consulate-General of Japan's Sakura Project as a symbol of international friendship, lines a narrow foot trail in the centre of the park.

The park's full revitalization is expected to be completed by fall of 2022, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sakura Project.