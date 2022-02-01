City ready for upcoming snowfall

The City of Windsor is ready for the upcoming winter storm.

Acting operations executive director Phong Nguy says the city is well prepared.

He says the plows and salters are ready and staff is monitoring the situation.

"I understand it's going to be starting with the rain later on tonight and then slowly changing to snow,"he continued. "So we are prepared for it. We do have staff onsite monitoring the situation."

Nguy is asking motorists to drive in accordance to the weather.

"Just be safe out there especially during the active storm. Please give yourself a bit of time for safety travel. Drive especially with the driver, please watch for pedestrians and cyclists."

He says the city will make its determination for residential streets just before or right after the end of the storm.

"We'll monitor the situation but our policy is four inches anything after four inches, we will make that consideration. Obviously this is anticipating to be quite significant so we will definitely stay on top of the situation," Nguy said.

Windsor-Essex could see up to 30 centimetres of snow by Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area.

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday night and will transition to snow by early Wednesday morning.

The snowfall is not expected to end until late Thursday or early Friday morning.