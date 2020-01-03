City Ready to Recycle Real Christmas Trees

Now that the holidays are over the City of Windsor is making it easy for residents to dispose of real Christmas trees.

Collection dates begin January 6 and are marked with a Christmas tree symbol on this year's waste collection calendar.

Officials say the program is only for real trees that will be shredded into wood chips.

Only trees clear of all decorations, wires, nails and fake snow will be accepted.

Trees longer than 6ft must be cut in half to fit in city trucks, and loose branches no longer than 4ft must be bundled with cedar roping and placed beside the tree.

The city will also accept left over leaves and yard waste from the fall on designated Christmas tree pickup day.

They ask neighbours to place items in a common location away from parked cars to increase collection efficiency, if possible.