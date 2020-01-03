City Ready to Recycle Real Christmas Trees
Now that the holidays are over the City of Windsor is making it easy for residents to dispose of real Christmas trees.
Collection dates begin January 6 and are marked with a Christmas tree symbol on this year's waste collection calendar.
Officials say the program is only for real trees that will be shredded into wood chips.
Only trees clear of all decorations, wires, nails and fake snow will be accepted.
Trees longer than 6ft must be cut in half to fit in city trucks, and loose branches no longer than 4ft must be bundled with cedar roping and placed beside the tree.
The city will also accept left over leaves and yard waste from the fall on designated Christmas tree pickup day.
They ask neighbours to place items in a common location away from parked cars to increase collection efficiency, if possible.
- Remove all decorations, lights, wire, tree skirts, stands and nails.
- Trees longer than 1.8 m (6') must be cut in half so that they fit in the truck.
- Your tree cannot be recycled/shredded if it has fake snow on it.
- Avoid using a plastic tree bag. If you do place your tree in a plastic bag to bring it to the curb, please remove the bag and throw it in the garbage.
- Bundle loose branches (no longer than 4') with cedar roping and place beside your Christmas tree.
- Take your tree to the curb only on your special collection day as they sometimes become frozen to a snow bank or on the ground if out too soon.
- Leaves and other yard waste left over from the fall can also be placed out for collection on your designated Christmas tree pickup day. To increase collection efficiency, if possible, please put trees and yard waste at a common location with an adjacent neighbour, away from parked cars.
- Have Christmas trees and yard waste placed at your curb by 6:00 a.m. for collection.