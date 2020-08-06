City Receives Complaint About Sunflowers

The City of Windsor has admitted to receiving a complaint about a crop of sunflowers in west Windsor.

Right of Way and Field Services Coordinator Andrew Lewis says the complaint dealt with sight line issues.

"The complaint was that there is a sight line problem out there when people are using the municipal sidewalk," says Lewis.

As heard on AM800 news on Thursday, west end resident Spencer Allossary says he planted a crop of sunflower seeds in his front yard in the spring and the plants are now 6 ft. tall, higher than the 3 ft. allowed by the city on a right of way.

He says he came home to a notice on Tuesday, ordering the removal of the sunflowers.

Lewis says the order issued is only for the public right of way.

"Public safety is potentially in jeopardy here because people using the driveway or right of way can't see pedestrians and they need to be able to access their property without having sight line obstructions," says Lewis.

The property owner has seven days to comply with the city order or face fines.

Allossary says he has no plans to remove the sunflowers.

