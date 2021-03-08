City Receives Funding to Help Tackle $38-Million Deficit

The City of Windsor has received funding to help cut a $38-million budget deficit in half.

The city will get $19.3-million to help deal with the financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding includes $5.1-million from the Municipal Relief Fund - Phase 2, another $6.1-million from Safe Restart - Public Transit Phase 3 and $8.1 million in provincial COVID-19 Financial Relief for Municipalities funding.

A release from the city states "Over the course of the next few months, city administration will continue to look for internal cost savings to further mitigate the ongoing COVID-19 financial pressures. Since the passage of the 2021 municipal budget, additional COVID-19-related pressures continue to impact our $38-million estimate, including, amongst others, the establishment of the temporary emergency shelter at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, requirements for rapid testing at Huron Lodge, and other expenses."

City treasurer Joe Mancina says "While we have recently received some very good news in the form of additional 2021 operating dollars, we know that significant risks to our 2021 budget still exist as we continue to experience a number of potential unanticipated costs in order to address the impacts of the ongoing pandemic to our community. Simply put, we are not out of the woods just yet."