City Recreation Centres to Remain Closed Until Mid January

Windsor's recreation centres will remain closed into the new year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's arenas, pools and community centres were closed to the public on December 7 when the region moved into the Red-Control stage of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework.

Council has now voted to extend the closure until at least January 15, 2021.

After school programming at city facilities will continue, but all recreational programming has been put on pause.

For the latest information on city services impacted by COVID-19 head to citywindsor.ca/covid-19.