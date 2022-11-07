City reminding residents to not rake leaves into street

The City of Windsor has put out a list of reminders and tips for leaf raking during the fall season.

They ask residents to not rake leaves into the street as they could be a safety hazard to cyclists and drivers.

The city also asks that leaves are mowed or mulched before putting them into containers.

Acceptable containers for yard waste include paper yard bags, cardboard boxes, garbage cans and roll-out carts.

Manager of Environmental Services for the City of Windsor Anne-Marie Albidone says mulching leaves can be beneficial.

"On a property that doesn't have too many leaves if you mulch them and run them over with a lawnmower, it's good nutrients for your lawn. We encourage people who can do that to do so, but even if you have way too many leaves it's still kind of a good idea to run them over."

Albidone says raking leaves onto the road can be dangerous.

"Leaves if you think about it, once they get wet, and you just need a little bit of dew to make them wet, they become really slippery. It can be dangerous for cars driving by, if they need to stop quickly and there is a pile of leaves it can create a skidding condition."

She says the city has street sweepers but they are made to pick up light debris.

"We are challenged because we only have four street sweepers that clean the entire city. At this time of year it becomes challenging because the leaves are falling and it slows our machines down, we try and get every street once in the fall."

She says if people don't want to wait for yard waste to be picked up on their scheduled day, to go to the public drop-off at 3540 North Service Road East from Monday to Friday at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials remind residents that leaves are a great natural source of carbon and can be used for flower gardens and backyard composters.