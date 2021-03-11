City Reminding Residents to Pay Their Tickets

The City of Windsor is sending a reminder to anyone with an outstanding Provincial Offences Act ticket.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, timelines to pay a ticket were suspended, but that's no longer the case.

Anyone who received a ticket after February 1, 2020 must now follow the instructions on the back of the ticket. Failing to do so means you'll be convicted of the charge and will be responsible for the full amount owing plus any court costs — you may also have your license suspended.

To find out the status of your ticket you can call the Windsor-Essex Provincial Offences Office at 519-255-6555. More information can be found on the city's website.