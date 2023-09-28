City removing original Peace Fountain from the Detroit River for a final time

It's the end of an era for a popular city landmark.

The city has announced the original Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain will be removed for a final time from the Detroit River on Friday.

Crews will be out Thursday to prepare for the removal.

The fountain was installed in 1978 in the river alongside Coventry Gardens and has been the backdrop for many memories and photos.

According to the city, the fountain was "hailed as a major technical innovation, as it was the only international floating fountain in the world and had the ability to pump water 70 feet in the air."

Adrian Busa, Manager of Facility Operations for the City of Windsor, says preparations for removal took place today.

"Tomorrow morning, Friday, a wire crane will help us get that back onto land, so we can work on that process just like they do each year for removals."

He says there will most likely not be anything in the water next year.

"The plan is, based on council approval, we're working on plans right now for the new design to be implemented, and working on, hopefully, a new peace fountain in place for 2025."

Busa says the city is hoping construction will being next year.

"Depending on the outcome of the final design which will be approved by council, construction will commence and likely be in place throughout 2024. So, that's why we're not anticipating any feature being put out in the water next year."

A new floating fountain will be installed in 2025 and will include lights and programming.