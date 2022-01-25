City reopening plans on track

Preparations are continuing as the City of Windsor prepares to reopen most city facilities at the end of the month.

It follows the province's announcement about an increase to gathering limits on January 31, as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says they're on track to be ready to roll.

"We will be opening all nine icepads at four city arenas, and that'll start on January 31st. For the adults and seniors, and the parents and tots, the little stars as well. All of the hockey and figure skating programming will start again."

Dilkens says they'll also resume the public skates at the WFCU Centre on Sundays and the Capri Recreation Complex, as well as bring some pools back online.

"Lanspeary of course will remain open, the Charles Clark Square skating will remain open. We're also opening the WFCU Centre pool and the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre pools for reserve fitness lanes as well as open adult and aqua fitness classes on January 31. Folks can register at activewindsor.ca."

He says there's also some activity on the community centre side, as well as with local museums.

"There's some mini session programming related to tai chi, karate, floor hockey, yoga and more. So that will start effectively on February 7th. Then Museum Windsor, the Chimczuk Museum, and the François Baby House will open for the public on Tuesday, February 1st. We're trying to move as fast as we can to meet the demand that is out there."

Dilkens says the reality is they still have 173 people, mostly from the community centre and arena side, that have been redeployed to the mass vaccination centre, which puts a strain on the system from the city's side.

Additionally, over 100 city staff are currently isolating at home due to COVID-19 outbreaks which Dilkens says adds to the strain.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive