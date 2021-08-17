City Reopens Employment and Training Services for In-Person Appointments 

Need a job? Looking for work?

The City of Windsor has got you covered as its Employment and Training Services is back open to the public.

Executive Director of Employment and Social Services Andrew Daher says the service has been offered virtually during the pandemic, but residents can now book an in-person appointment.

Daher says there are plenty of jobs available in all fields as employers look to build their workforce back up as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and this is just another step to getting back to normal.

"We're definitely seeing an uptake as we're returning to business as usual, but let me tell you, there are hundreds of vacant jobs out there that are available for people and our staff are doing a fantastic job matching our job seekers with employers."

Daher says a couple of key areas in need of some help.

"We're seeing it in a variety of industries,” he explained. “Still those essential services. We also look at in-demand jobs such as PSWs that we've seen significant demand for since the pandemic started. Those are some of the trends that we're seeing right now."

He says they'll be beefing up efforts even more in the coming months.

"We're actually planning on posting some other videos to talk about the hot jobs, what's out there right now, what are people looking for, in-demand jobs. We're going to start talking to employers to see what they're looking for in their candidates and let them highlight what they're looking for. So we're excited," Daher said.

If you'd like to take advantage of the city's Employment and Training Services head to ETSforsuccess.ca