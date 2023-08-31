City report recommends alternating routes for Open Streets Windsor

The executive director of the Pillette Village Business Improvement Association believes a change in the route for Open Streets Windsor would be huge for businesses in her part of the city.

An administration report going to the Wednesday, Sept. 6 meeting of the city's community services standing committee recommends alternating the annual event along east and west routes.

If approved, Open Street would move to an east-side route including the Olde Riverside, Pillette Village, Ford City, Ottawa and Erie Street Business Improvement Areas as of 2024.

The route would then return to the previously approved downtown/west-side route including the Walkerville, Wyandotte Town Centre, Downtown, and Sandwich Business Improvement Areas.

The route would then alternate between the east-west routes moving forward.

Bridget Scheuerman, executive director of the Pillette Village BIA, believes an event like this is critical to generating foot traffic.

"There's a lot of people, for instance, in south Windsor or in the core of the city that have no idea what's out in the east end of the city. Anything past Walker Road, they have no idea what stores are there because they don't travel out that way. This would give them an opportunity to see," she says.

The call for change was spearheaded by a petition from the Olde Riverside Town Centre and Pillette Village BIAs who sought to have other areas of the city included in the event.

Scheuerman says when they hold an event within their BIA it costs them money to close the streets.

"If we had Open Streets, that way we would save that amount of money and not having to be concerned about barricades, policing and what have you. We always thought it was a little unfair it was down at the other end," she says.

Scheuerman the impact would be so big on the businesses and retail stores in these neighbourhoods.

"You're going to get a whole group of individuals that normally would not come to the east-end. Now they're going to come to the east-end and they're going to see what we have to offer," she says. "From an economic point of view, it's going to be huge. It will give the businesses the opportunity to show off and say 'ok, we're here.'"

Open Streets first began in 2016 as a pilot project with the city closing down a number of roadways to allow people to walk or bike through several neighbours, interacting with businesses in each section of the route.

City administration is recommending an east end route to run along: East end route: Wyandotte Street East between Jefferson Boulevard & Drouillard Road, Drouillard Road between Wyandotte Street East & Seminole Street, Seminole Street between Drouillard Road & Walker Road, Walker Road between Seminole Street & Ottawa Street, Ottawa Street between Walker Road & Parent Avenue, Parent Avenue between Ottawa Street & Erie Street, and Erie Street between Parent Avenue & Howard Avenue.

A west end route would run along: Sandwich Street between Brock Street & Rosedale Avenue (roundabout), University Avenue West between Rosedale Avenue & Huron Church Road, Huron Church Road between University Avenue West & Riverside Drive West, Riverside Drive West between Huron Church Road & Caron Avenue, Caron Avenue between Riverside Drive West & University Avenue, University Avenue West between Caron Avenue & Aylmer Avenue, Aylmer Avenue between University Avenue East & Wyandotte Street East, Wyandotte Street East between Aylmer Avenue & Albert Road, Albert Road between Wyandotte Street East & Edna Street, Edna Street between Albert Road & Drouillard Road and Drouillard Road between Wyandotte Street East & Richmond Street.

The city's community services standing committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Windsor City Hall.