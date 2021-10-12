City restaurant owner thinks proposed development would provide a boost

The owner of a restaurant in East Windsor believes a proposed residential development near Tecumseh Mall would be great for the area.

Dick Bederaux-Cayne, who owns East Side Mario's at 7780 Tecumseh Rd. E. next to Tecumseh Mall, says it would be awesome.

"It would be great. It's built in customers for the mall, the restaurants around. It will be a great boost for the area," he says.

A rezoning application goes before the City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee Tuesday afternoon to clear the way for the project.

The proposed development just off Lauzon Parkway calls for five, six storey buildings with 390 units and 498 surface parking spaces on just over 10 acres of land.

Bederaux-Cayne says it's nice to see something could happen on that land.

"I used to work for the company that developed Tecumseh Mall years ago and one of my jobs was to lease that land. A development plan never came together, that's like 25 years ago," he says.

Bederaux-Cayne likes the idea of a built in community.

"This whole area can be developed into a town of it's own and people can live in it and get everything they need from groceries, I'm thinking as far out as Canadian Tire and Home Depot. All the retail that's available around here, it's going to be awesome," he says.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.