Dilkens uses strong mayor powers to remove two key city commissioners

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has used strong mayor powers to remove two key members of the city's administration.

The City of Windsor is launching what's being called a strategic realignment of its organizational structure after announcing that the city's top engineer and top lawyer have been dismissed.

The City announced Wednesday that as part of the realignment, Chris Nepszy, Commissioner of Infrastructure Services, and Shelby Askin-Hager, Commissioner of Legal and Legislative Services, are no longer with the corporation.

As part of the strong mayor powers granted by the province under the Municipal Act, the mayor has the power to appoint and dismiss the chief administrative officer as well as various senior managers.

As a result of the realignment, Dana Paladino has been named Interim Commissioner of Corporate Services. She has been serving as acting CEO of the Windsor Public Library.

Mark Winterton is coming back to serve as Interim Commissioner of Infrastructure Services and City Engineer.

Chief Administrative Officer Joe Mancina says they will begin the process of recruiting for the position of commissioner of infrastructure services.

"We'll undertake a thorough review to look at ensuring that candidates provide the necessary experience, necessary educational background and so forth, to be able to undertake that work," he says. "Certainly a transition plan through Mark to whoever that new incumbent may be."

Winterton, who spent 30 years with the city, retired from his post as city engineer in September 2021.

Nepszy previously served as the chief administrative officer for the Town of Essex before joining the City of Windsor to replace the retiring Winterton.

Mancina believes Winterton's experience will help as they approach budget time.

"Mark's experience obviously goes back for several, several years with that particular portfolio. Certainly the ability for him to transition in to get updated on a number of files that were actually previously in place when Mark was here, and continue to be in place at this point in time, would be things that he would be very easily and adapt to get caught up on very quickly."

The newly formed Corporate Leadership Team will consist of the following departments and commissioners:

Community Services - Raymond Mensour

Finance and City Treasurer - Janice Guthrie

Infrastructure Services and City Engineer - Mark Winterton (Interim)

Human and Health Services - Andrew Daher

Economic Development - Jelena Payne

Corporate Services - Dana Paladino (Interim)