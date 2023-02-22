City road crews preparing to handle freezing rain on Windsor streets

City of Windsor road crews are preparing to deal with rain, freezing rain and even snow that's in the forecast.

Officials at the Public Works Department are monitoring the storm that's heading this way, preparing to pre-salt the roads and salt and plow the roads once the bad weather arrives.

Phong Nguy, Manager of Operations, says they are monitoring the situation

"As soon as the rain starts we're probably going to do some dressing up and doing some pre-salting, especially on critical roads like E.C. Row., all the ramps and bridge structures to prevent it from freezing,' he says.

Nguy says the pre-salting is critical in certain areas like the E.C. Row Expressway and bridges, which can freeze faster.

"We will make sure that those get maintained but the remaining roads do have a lot of heat retention. Pre-salting is not as critical, but again, we will monitor that," he says.

Light snow is in the forecast for Wednesday morning before changing to a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain around noon. This is expected to continue throughout the day and into Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall.

Nguy says the rain can wash away some of the pre-salting if they do it too soon.

"It has to be at the right time, it has to be the right prescription. Again, that's why we have to monitor," he adds.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Drivers are asked to please drive slowly, give extra room for stopping and drive according to the conditions, as they can change or worsen quickly and unpredictably.

The City's Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program is still looking for volunteers. For information on snow removal or any other city service visit citywindsor.ca.