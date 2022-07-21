City road work leads to community mailboxes

Road construction in Windsor has resulted in temporary community mailboxes being installed.

The city is doing extensive road work including watermain and storm sewer replacement between July and November on Giles Blvd between Langlois Ave and Gladstone Ave so Canada Post has installed community mailbox sites nearby to ensure the safety of letter carriers.

Residents in the area are concerned the mailboxes will become permanent, but Canada Post says that's not the case.

Chris Nepszy, the city's Commissioner of Infrastructure Services says the road work is just getting underway.

"A lot of work being done, planning the work starting now until the end of November," says Nepszy. "So with any construction project we coordinate with Canada Post and in this instance because the roads are going to be shut down, they've deemed it best to place temporary community mailboxes."

He says residents were informed of the move beforehand.

"This is very typical in those situations where to protect the safety of the delivery person, they'll put in community mailboxes but yes notification hand delivered to anyone affected and you know along with correspondence on who to call if there's an issue," he says."

Nepszy adds if residents are having issues, they can reach out for help.

"Canada Post absolutely for the mail and we've got project managers out there as well," says Nepszy. "In the pre-construction notice, there was contact information for the city so if it becomes a mobility issue because of the construction project, reach out to the city and we can address those issues."

An emailed statement from Canada Post to AM800 news says it is "closely monitoring the progress of construction and regular delivery will resume when it is safe to do so."