City Run Homeless Shelter and Service Hub goes before Council

A permanent hub to help shelter and house those experiencing homelessness in Windsor, Ont. is up for discussion at city council Monday.

The next steps for a city-run 60-bed homeless shelter were set to appear before council on July 19, but the item was deferred to allow more time for the report.

According to the report, the idea was born when the city created a service hub in downtown Windsor to help privately funded shelters at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Marina Clemens chairs the Housing and Homelessness Advisory Committee — she's one of six delegates set to speak on the item.

She says the temporary hub at Water World helped a lot of people.

"It worked. We were able to house some homeless people that I think would otherwise be left out," she says.

Clemens says a permanent service hub is about more than a place to stay.

"Not just looking for a home, but looking for services that they need to be able to remain in that tenancy and not lose it," she added. "This really brings this forward and puts us all in an area where as a community we can come together and look at the services that are necessary."

Administration is seeking council direction to add the hub to the 10 Year Housing and Homelessness Master Plan and Review of Emergency Shelter Services.

Monday's special meeting of council gets underway at 11:30 a.m.