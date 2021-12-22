City's book mobile funding debate pushed to 2022

Windsor City Council wants to hear what options are available when it comes to providing Windsor Public Library with a book mobile.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens asked that library officials meet with city administration to discuss repair and renewal options for a book mobile.

The previous book mobile, a second hand vehicle known as Fred, is no longer in service due to repair issues.

The issue will be addressed during the first meeting of council in 2022.

Windsor City Council is being asked to direct $600,000 in surplus funding to help the Windsor Public Library buy a new book mobile.

The surplus funding would come from the Library Facility Implementation Plan, which contains unspent funding left over following the building of the Chisholm Branch, the renovation of the Sandwich Fire Hall into the Muir Branch and the expansion of the Budimir Branch.

The funding issue was on the agenda during 2022 budget deliberations, with some members of council questioning whether the money should be directed to a fund to help pay for a new Central Library Branch in downtown Windsor.