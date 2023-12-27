City's crime rate may end up higher to end 2023 but population is growing: Windsor's police chief

Windsor's police chief says the city's crime rate may end up a little higher to end 2023 compared to 2022.

But Jason Bellaire told AM800's The Morning Drive that the population has also grown over the past year.

Bellaire says when they do their stats in-house, they use the current population versus the last census population that Stats Canada uses.

"To be fair and to be transparent, I think our crime rate overall is probably going to be a little higher than it was last year but still much lower than the trend in prior years," he says.

Bellaire says our population is not 214,000 or 220,000 people anymore, we're somewhere south of 250,000.

"We have 10,000 international students at any given time and we have continuous and sustained influx of new Canadians," he says. "We're trying to base our crime data and our analytics which drives our strategy on current population."

Bellaire says we are one of the biggest growing areas.

"With that comes some social disorder and possibly crimes. We want to make sure we're right sized as an organization to meet that challenge. We also make sure we are directing our internal resources to where they need to be, which is why our data is so important," he says.

As for what's ahead in 2024, Bellaire is looking forward to increased partnerships with organizations in the community to help address health and mental health issues that have fallen on police to address when other services are actually needed.