City's vaccination deadline called a 'difficult situation' by CUPE Local 543 president

The head of the union representing the City of Windsor's inside workers calls it a "difficult situation."

CUPE Local 543 President David Petten says he knows there are a number of people struggling with the concept of vaccination ahead of a Nov. 15 deadline for city employees to disclose their vaccination status.

City Council approved a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy on Sept. 16. and under the policy, anyone who fails to provide proof of vaccination by Monday will be suspended without pay.

The city announced Wednesday that out of over 3,000 employees, 78 per cent of staff have confirmed their vaccination status, while 22 per cent have yet to share their proof of vaccination.

The city has announced that it's preparing contingency plans to deal with any staffing issues, but CAO Jason Reynar said Wednesday there are no 'hot spots' in terms of a high number of vaccinations in a given department.

CUPE Local 543 President David Petten says they're in support of vaccinations but they're not telling their membership what to do.

"All we are trying to do is provide our members with the best information we can so they can make their decision on whether or not they become vaccinated."

Petten says one concern is the unknowns around how some departments will be impacted by Monday's deadline.

"They're already dealing with a heavy workload to begin with that with concerns and the changes around COVID itself, it's created I would say a heavy work environment for my members."

He says they're hopeful any members that are placed on unpaid leave will be able to return to work sooner rather than later.

"Everyone will be impacted by this," he continued. "No one wants to see people being placed on an unpaid leave, I don't think that serves anyone's interests at the end of the day, but this is the situation we're dealing with."

The union has filed three grievances on the vaccination policy.

Petten says the union has also reserved the right to file additional grievances on either the whole or part of the policy as they move forward.

CUPE Local 543 represents roughly 1,200 employees at the City of Windsor.