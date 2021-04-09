City says it did not Publicly Distribute Recalled Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer distributed to the public by the City of Windsor did not contain a chemical known to cause skin irritation.

Health Canada issued a recall of hand sanitizers containing ethyl acetate that included a batch produced by Hiram Walker Distillery Wednesday.

The City of Windsor distributed the product to residents from May to August last year.

Andrew Teliszewsky is the chief of staff for Mayor Drew Dilkens.

He says the city conducted an internal review and determined an initial batch named in the recall was provided to the city for internal use and the 1,260 litre batch was not distributed to the public.

He goes on to say "none of the product distributed [to the public] by the City of Windsor contained ethyl acetate" to the best of the city's knowledge.

The city was ordered to dispose of its remaining supply of hand sanitizer last month. Health Canada issued the order after the city repackaged the product into smaller containers without proper labels.