City seeking $13-million in federal funds for Adie Knox revamp project

The City of Windsor has submitted an application for $13.7 million in federal funding to help upgrade the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

The city applied for the grant from the Green and Inclusive Community Building Fund which is focused on supporting underserved communities.

If approved, the funding would would be combined with up to $29 million in the proposed 2022 City budget for the complex, helping to fund the estimated $42 million overall project at the site at 1551 Wyandotte St. W. in Windsor.

The city’s Recreation Master Plan is focused on transforming the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex into a community hub to offer a central access point for a range of health and social services as well as cultural, recreation and green spaces to enhance community life.

It could also include a full sized gym, program rooms, family gathering areas, walking paths, splash pad, art room and more.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's committed to the reimagining of the facility.

"Regardless of the outcome of that application, we are still recommending and still committed to undertake the renewal of this facility," he says. "Council's investment here will supercharge this recreation complex by modernizing the existing building, adding new facilities like a full-sized gym, multi purpose room for specialized classes and programming, and a fitness centre."

Windsor City Council begins the 2022 budget deliberations on Dec. 13.

A map of the proposed redesign and upgrade of the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex at 1551 Wyandotte St. W. in Windsor (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)

A Public Information Centre (PIC) on Adie Knox, including public sessions via Zoom and a community survey, was launched in September 2021. Results to date from the PIC include the following:

- 22 people participated in Zoom sessions, with the link available after the sessions for residents to watch at their leisure.

- 339 respondents completed the splash pad survey.

- 314 respondents completed the playground survey.

- 736 respondents completed the facility survey.

The design for the new playground and splash pad at Adie Knox is being finalized and will be going out to tender shortly, with work to begin in 2022. About $800,000 has already been budgeted for this portion of the project.

The City's long-term capital plan looks to invest about $1.7 billion in public infrastructure renewal to raise the quality of life for residents over the next decade, including about $170 million for parks, recreation and culture, as Council keeps its focus on Delivering Results all while respecting taxpayers. Highlights include the following:

- $2 million towards the Adie Knox Herman reimagining project in 2022; up to $29 million over the next decade.

- $2.3 million towards the Capitol Theatre for interior infrastructure repairs and enhancements, in partnership with the federal government's Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Legacy Fund. The City contributed $1.8 million, with the federal government contributing $500,000. The bulk of infrastructure work in this project was completed in 2021.

- $375,000 towards the arenas refurbishment program.

- $200,000 towards the Capitol Theatre rehabilitation program for plaster repairs.

- $150,000 towards the Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre's ongoing capital maintenance projects.

- $75,000 towards capital repairs of various monuments and memorials.

- $67,000 towards the municipal pools refurbishment program.

- $50,000 towards Bright Lights Windsor for annual infrastructure maintenance.

- $50,000 towards the recreation facility refurbishment program.

- $25,000 towards the 401 Riverside Drive West property housing Museum. Windsor's Chimczuk Museum and the Art Gallery of Windsor for various repairs.