City Seeking Input on Next Phases for Cabana Road

The City of Windsor is looking to gather feedback on the next phases of the Cabana Rd. corridor improvements.

The next part of the $46-million project will see the road widened from Walker Rd. to Highway 3 with sewer improvements and new bike lanes, sidewalks and lighting added.

But councillor Kieran McKenzie says public consultation is going to look a bit different this time around due to COVID-19 with the entire process carried out online.

McKenzie says, online or not, community input plays an important role.

"This public consultation process is to give the opportunity to see what is being proposed on paper, on the maps and to really give them the opportunity to visualize what the impacts will be to the traffic patterns and how that would impact quality of life in the neighbourhood itself."

He says council is looking forward to hearing from the public.

"It's an important part of the process and certainly a part of the process that does affect the overall outcome. This really gives us a chance to show the community what we're proposing and to have the opportunity to get some feedback and to make any changes that may be appropriate."

McKenzie says south Windsor has been booming for years and now the infrastructure is catching up.

"We've seen significant development out in south Windsor over several decades and this investment is meant to be able to keep pace to ensure that the traffic patterns and the flow of traffic meet the needs of the residents and just the community generally."

The project survey can be found on the city's website — all feedback must be submitted by September 4.

Improvements began in 2016 with phases one and two spanning from Provincial Rd. to Dougall Ave.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2025.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi