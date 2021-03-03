City Seeking Jurors for Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund Grant Program

Windsor is looking for some help with handing out grants for its latest round of Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund recipients.



The city is seeking jurors for the program which awards grants to individuals and organizations with a goal of stimulating creative and economic growth.



Residents who "possess an aptitude for business, an eye for art and a commitment to a vibrant cultural community" are encouraged to apply.



The deadline to submit an application is March 19 — a link can be found on the city's website.



Just over $87,000 is available to recipients this year — since 2014, the program has awarded nearly $630,000 to 310 arts, culture and heritage projects across the city.