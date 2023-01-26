City seeking potential locations for new housing hub

The process has started to a identify potential locations for a new housing hub in Windsor.

The city has issued an expression of interest and is seeking submissions from interested parties who own property.

According to a city release, an ideal site should have a a minimum land area of 80,000 square feet to a maximum of 150,000 square feet.

The site must be within two kilometres of emergency shelters and should be located close to residential areas and not within a commercial corridor or abutting a school.

The city says preference will be given to sites that comprise an entire block.

Interested parties have until February 15, 2023 to submit their submissions.

Windsor currently operates the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at the former Windsor Water World location on Wyandotte Street East.

The city says the existing site and building are not ideal for the long term.