City seeking public input ahead of upgrades at Walker Homesite Park

The City of Windsor is looking for public input ahead of plans to improve Walker Homesite Park.

The City is working with Landmark Engineers to develop a new Functional Design Plan for the park with upgrades aimed at mitigating current drainage issues, upgrading the existing parking lots, improving public safety, improving park accessibility, and enhancing the existing sports facilities.

Walker Homesite Park is a community park approximately 10 acres in area located at 1900 Seymour Blvd. in the Devonshire Heights neighbourhood of Ward 9.

James Chacko, Executive Director of Parks and Facilities for the City of Windsor, says there are a lot of active recreation components within the park.

"It's a beautiful park that's very well used but this really looking at bringing it into the current and future, by modernizing and providing some updates to the existing amenities, while also improving some of the green space outside of the sports fields," he says.

The park currently contains three baseball diamonds, maintenance facilities, two gravel parking lots, public walking trails, trees, a playground, a workout station, and several sitting areas.

Conceptual plans to improve and upgrade Walker Homesite Park at 1900 Seymour Blvd. in the Devonshire Heights in Windsor. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Chacko says anyone who wants to see more of the conceptual designs and have their say, can visit the City of Windsor website.

"We have a nice page that kind of explains what we're doing, has some nice conceptual design drawings. On that web page for the Walker Homesite Park improvements, there is a survey that people can take, so we certainly appreciate getting as much public feedback as we like to," he adds.

Click here to see the proposed Walker Homesite Park Improvements concept plan and a brief summary of the proposed improvements.

The deadline for comments is Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.