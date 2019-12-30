City Seeks Development Ideas for Caron Ave. Parking Lot



The city of Windsor is looking for ideas on how to develop some vacant land in the city's near west side.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says there is an 'expression of interest' to gage any possible development opportunities for the Caron Ave. parking lot.

"That's the parking lot that was constructed when the temporary casino was built and we have had a number of folks express interest over the years but none never materialized," he says.

Dilkens says it may be a good location for possible student housing since it is located between the downtown campuses and the University of Windsor.

"We are putting this out formally for the development community to look at, consider and tell us how we can build more student housing, more affordable housing or housing of any range to fill the demand that exists in the community," he says.

The Expression of Interest period for the Caron Avenue Parking lot closes on March 31, 2020.

