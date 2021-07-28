City Seeks Public Input on University Avenue Upgrade Plans

The city is seeking public input on plans to improve a heavily travelled commuter route in Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by senior members of City of Windsor administration and engineering consulting firm CIMA+ Tuesday to provide an update regarding the reimagining of University and Victoria avenues.

The city commissioned an environmental study in 2018 to explore ways of reconfiguring a 3.5-kilometre stretch of University Avenue West from Huron Church Road to McDougall Street.

Dilkens says the stretch of road was originally designed to accommodate streetcars and is now underutilized.

"This environmental assessment plan has the potential to transform one of our city's major east-west corridors by creating a complete street with enhanced facilities for all users including pedestrians, cyclists and public transit riders," he added.

More than $100-million in commercial and residential investment is coming both the former Grace Hospital site at University Avenue and Crawford Avenue - $35-million is also being invested on University Avenue near Elm Avenue.

Dilkens says both projects are going to increase traffic through the area.

"These projects are game changers not just for our city's west side, but for all of Windsor, Ont.," he says. "We need to make sure our public services and policies continue to support that growth."

Jeff Hagan is the Transportation Planning Senior Engineer for the City of Windsor.

He says the route is a key piece in the city's active transportation plan.

"It will provide a comfortable and convenient connection between the west and downtown and it will also be an important commuter route for residents in the east and west of the immediate project area," he says.

The study also proposes strategies for optimizing the public right-of-way along two blocks of Victoria Avenue from Chatham Street West to Park Street West.

Dilkens says the total estimated cost for both projects is $11.6-million.