City set to begin phase two of ice storm tree branch clean-up

The City of Windsor is launching the second phase of the clean-up following the late February ice storm that hit the region.

The storm on Feb. 22 brought down power lines, trees and tree branches across the area.

As part of phase two of the clean-up, City forestry crews will be going out to help remove larger branches that require a wood chipper.

The large limb service is by appointment only and residents must call 3-1-1 before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Requests can also be made online and using the mobile app until Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Some chipping is now underway, but the full rollout is targeted for March 14.

Only large branches that are 3 inches/7.6 centimetres or more will be collected and chipped by Forestry.

Branches should be properly organized and lined up to facilitate easy pickup by the crew (not scattered around a front lawn), and left as close as possible to the city right of way without impeding pedestrians.

Following the storm, City crews and the City's contractor Green For Life (GFL) completed a full sweep of the city and collected over 55 tonnes of yard waste and debris, according to a news release from the city.

If your bag was not collected, yard waste is free to drop at the Public Drop-Off Depot, located at 3560 North Service Rd. E., Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regular spring yard waste collection begins the week of April 17, 2023.