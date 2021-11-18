City sets termination deadline for unvaccinated staff

City of Windsor employees not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 now know when they'll be terminated if they refuse to get the shot.

All undeclared or unvaccinated employees must provide proof of a first dose by January 4, 2022 while second shots must be completed by February 1, 2022.

Earlier this week the city announced 91% of staff had provided proof of vaccination ahead of a November 15 deadline — over 200 unvaccinated or undeclared staff were placed on unpaid leave.

CAO Jason Reynar says this was a difficult decision to make.

"We've had to take the unfortunate step of deciding that we won't be able to leave people on unpaid leave indefinitely. I'd really hoped that more of our staff would be able to find their way to getting a vaccine by November 15."

He says it's time to move forward.

"We've got a good sense or a much better sense now of how many staff have not done that and what the operational impacts are going to be. The reality is I can't leave the gaps in our service forever. So council has directed us to proceed to terminate."

Reynar is urging those who remain unvaccinated to get the shot.

"Please do what you can to get vaccinated. We know these are really personal and very difficult decisions and, ultimately, it's the employees choice, but we know that this is the safest way to keep our other employees and our residents safe who are using our services and programs."

Non-compliance on the part of Transit Windsor staff has already led to a reduction in transit service which will shift to an enhanced Saturday service model effective November 21.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel