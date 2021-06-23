City Shifting Plans to Renovate Realtor Park

A change in plans for the upgrades at Realtor Park on Windsor's east side.

The city had planned to convert one of two football/soccer fields to a baseball diamond to meets the demands of the community, but after hearing from residents staff will now renovate the current practice diamond instead.

According to a release, work on the southeast diamond will begin after the baseball season wraps up later this summer with a goal of having the upgrades complete for the 2022 season.

The updated park will provide three useable baseball diamonds while keeping the two current football/soccer fields.

More information on the plan can be found on the city's website.