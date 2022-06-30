City shuts down Lanspeary Pool for this summer and possibly next

A popular outdoor swimming pool in the city will be out of service this year and possibly next year.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says Lanspeary Pool on Langlois Avenue will not open this summer.

He says after the snow melted, staff noticed the liner needed to be replaced.

"When they pulled the liner off, the concrete pool that is behind it was starting to collapse and it is really not fixable at this point, so they have to actually redo the entire pool," he says.

Dilkens says city council will receive a report outlining different options for the pool.

"It's talking about the cost to rebuild Lanspeary Pool, it's about $3-million so unfortunately it will be out for this year, it could be out for next year," says Dilkens. "The pool was built in 1950, its had several upgrades and unfortunately it failed over the winter and until we got the liner off, we weren't aware of that."

According to the city's website, the pool is heated, has a lift for persons with disabilities and a diving board.