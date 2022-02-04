City snow clean-up shifts to residential streets

Snow removal continues in the City of Windsor.

Acting operations executive director Phong Nguy says everything has gone very well over the past couple of days and he's very pleased.

He says main roads are in good condition and crews are currently catching up with collector roads.

"We were able to keep up with everything. So all the roads are in very good condition right now. Our main roads are in extremely good condition. Some of the collectors, we still have to catch up a little bit but we're going to catch up very shortly."

Nguy says some crews have shifted to residential streets and more crews will be deployed later today.

"Once we are caught up with the main routes, we will start redeploying the same salt trucks into residential just to assist everybody," he said.

He says it will take up to 24 hours to plow all residential streets in the city.

"Please be patient with us," Nguy continued. "If you can please move your car off the street and then we can do our job a little bit better."

Nguy is reminding residents to shovel their sidewalks.

Environment Canada has lifted a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex.

According to Nguy, the city received about 20 centimetres of snow.