City Snow Plows Continue to Tackle Residential Streets

The city continues to plow residential streets after the latest snowfall in the region.

Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson says roughly 50 per cent of residential streets have been plowed.

He says city staff and the contractors are holding up well.

"We've been getting a lot of support from the residents complimenting the work that we've been doing so that picks up their spirits too," he says. "So we're moving along and trying to get everything cleaned up before the next potential snowfall comes our way."

Dawson says the city is receiving decent compliance with owners who park their vehicles on the roads.

"The challenges are there was a heavy snowfall so there is a lot of snow to remove," says Dawson. "It's a lot of work in cul-de-sacs and stuff so it does take a little bit longer to get the heavy snowfall up and out of the way."

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex received between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow but there were some areas that got more.

The national weather agency is calling for an additional two to four centimetres on Thursday.