City sport fields and diamonds to open in May

Those looking to play on sport fields and baseball diamonds in the city will only have to wait a couple more weeks.

The City of Windsor's allocated fields and diamonds are set to open in May.

City staff are targeting for baseball diamonds to open on Saturday, May 6.

They are aiming for all other activities to open on Saturday, May 13.

The city asks that users refrain from using the fields and diamonds until the opening days as the turf needs time to mature, and to allow pre-season maintenance to occur.

Using the fields when they are closed or without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.

